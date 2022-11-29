S’wak to issue temporary documents for stateless persons under 21

KUCHING: The Sarawak government will issue temporary documents for state-born individuals without citizenship aged below 21.

State Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah (pix) said the document was important, especially for children, to have access to education and health services.

“The right to having an education is a basic right for every child. This is also another effort by the state government to identify the number of stateless individuals,” she told a media conference after the state assembly sitting here today.

Fatimah said Dec 2 onwards, the state ministry, with the cooperation of the National Registration Department, district offices and the Customs Department will be at selected locations to conduct registrations.

“In Kuching, we know in the Desa Wira area, there are children who do not have documents and their citizenship status is not yet known, there is a critical must...” she said, adding that the team will then head to other locations such as Sibu, Sepupok, Miri and Lawas as well.

“Through the issuance of the temporary documents for Sarawak-born stateless individuals, we will be able to know the number of people who are applying and also those waiting for approval,“ she said.

She also said the state ministry had received a total of 60 applications since Nov 1, adding that applications can be made directly through the ministry or at district offices.

Applicants must have a birth certificate registered in Sarawak and also undetermined citizenship status as well as have applied for Malaysian citizenship under Article 15A of the Federal Constitution, she added.-Bernama