Saarani: Do not politicise food security issuessaarani

TAPAH: All parties should not politicise the Perak government’s suggestion that the people in the state grow vegetables and rear livestock for their own consumption as a solution to the current shortage of food supply.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad(pix) said political parties should promote efforts that could bring benefit to the people instead of politicising food supply and security issues.

“All political parties need to understand this in order to change our life. I have been talking about this matter since I took office as the state Exco two years ago,” he said told reporters after attending the Moh Mengopi programme at a public market, here today.

According to Saarani, he did not ask those living in apartments to grow vegetables and rear livestock, adding that home farming has become the culture of the Chinese community in the country, especially in new villages.

Last Tuesday, the Perak government urged the people in the state to grow vegetables and rear livestock for their own consumption due to the current shortage of food supply which sparked criticism from various parties, including political leaders.

Meanwhile, commenting to the receding water level at the Bukit Merah Dam due to low rainfall since last month, Saarani said the state government had informed the federal government of the matter.

“We are seeking help from the federal government to draw water from Sungai Perak to the Bukit Merah catchment pond, for industrial use which will definitely involve a high cost.

“The Irrigation and Drainage Department and Perak Water Board are conducting a detailed study on the matter and hopefully the issue can be resolved as soon as possible,” he said.

The water level at the dam has dropped significantly, affecting residents, especially farmers, and forcing the Orang Utan Island in Bukit Merah Laketown to close since two weeks ago as the boats could not operate due to the situation.-Bernama