Saarani: Perak strives to increase Malay Reserve Land

IPOH: The Perak state government always strives to increase the Malay reserve land up to 50 per cent as stated in the seven wills of the Malay Rulers, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix).

Saarani said a total of 953,075.79 hectares of Malay reserve land was recorded by the Perak State Land and Mines Department (PTG) last year.

He said the Malay reserve land would not be degazetted easily, except to make way for development such as to build hospitals or schools.

Saarani said this to reporters at the bubur lambuk distribution programme hosted by the state government-linked companies and the Scouts Association of Malaysia here today.

He said that currently, PTG is in the process of gazetting another 996.04 hectares of Malay reserve land and if approved it will be handed over to the Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) to manage it.

At the Dewan Rakyat sitting yesterday, the Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the Malay reserve land in Kedah, Kuala Lumpur and Perak recorded a decrease from 721,888.93 hectares in 2021 to 716,537.28 hectares last year. -Bernama