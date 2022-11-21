Saarani sworn in as MB of Perak, first state to form govt after GE15

IPOH: Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix) was sworn in today as the new Menteri Besar of Perak, the first state to form its government after the 15th General Election (GE15) last Saturday.

Saarani, the Kota Tampan state assemblyman, took his oath of office before Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah at Istana Iskandariah Kuala Kangsar at 5.30 pm.

Earlier today, it was announced that BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH) had agreed to form a unity government in Perak.

No single party or coalition obtained a simple majority in the Perak state election, with Perikatan Nasional (PN) winning 26 seats, BN (24) and PH (nine) in the 59-member State Assembly.

Apart from Perak, two other states - Perlis and Pahang - also held their state elections simultaneously with GE15.-Bernama