Saarani to be sworn in as Perak MB at 5.30 pm today

IPOH: Kota Tampan assemblyman Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix) will be sworn in as Menteri Besar of Perak at Istana Iskandariah, Kuala Kangsar at 5.30 pm today.

The matter was confirmed by Perak Dewan Negara member Tan Sri Mohd Annuar Zaini after the leaders of the state parties had an audience with the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah at Istana Kinta here this afternoon.

He said Saarani, who represented Barisan Nasional (BN) and together with Perak DAP vice-chairman Dr Aziz Bari who represented Pakatan Harapan (PH) told Sultan Nazrin that both parties agreed to form a state government after the coalition obtained 33 seats.

Mohd Annuar said Perikatan Nasional (PN) which was represented by PAS state commissioner Razman Zakaria and Bersatu secretary Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin said that they do not have the numbers to form a government because they only have 26 seats.

“His Royal Highness was satisfied with what was presented by the representatives from BN and PH who only named one candidate as Menteri Besar, Kota Tampan (assemblyman) Datuk Seri Saarani,“ he told reporters outside Istana Kinta.

The results of GE15 saw Perikatan Nasional winning 26 seats while PH took 24 seats and nine were won by BN.

Before this, the Perak state government was formed with the coalition of three parties namely BN, Bersatu and PAS.

Saarani, who is the Perak BN and Perak Umno chairman, has been the Kota Tampan assemblyman since 2004 and was appointed as the 14th Menteri Besar of Perak on Dec 10, 2020.