Sabah AKM Tour: K-KOMM lines up 13 interesting programmes

KOTA KINABALU: The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (K-KOMM) has lined up 13 interesting programmes to enliven the three-day 'Jelajah Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia' or Malaysian Family Aspirations (AKM) Tour at the state level, here, starting yesterday.

K-KOMM secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek(pix) said among the programmes specially brought by the ministry are the RTM Radio Presenter Audition, Bintang P. Ramlee and Bintang Kecil RTM auditions.

“We are aware that in Sabah there are many hidden talents, and there are also auditions for those who are interested in getting involved in cultural programmes; there is also some sharing of digital entrepreneurs’ experiences.

“Various interesting programmes await visitors in Sabah, so come in large numbers at the K-KOMM booth number 27, and we also provide a DJ Corner for them to see radio deejays in action,” he said when interviewed by Sabah FM radio station here today.

Earlier, he visited the Kompleks Bersepadu K-KOMM Sabah here, which was also attended by Broadcasting director-general Datuk Che Roslan Che Daud; Information Department director-general Datuk Mohd Sukari Ab Hamid and Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) acting chief executive officer Roslan Ariffin.

Mohammad said at the AKM Tour, the Keluarga Malaysia Teen Package was also offered to provide a prepaid internet subscription with 20GB of data priced at RM30 for three months, for teenagers and students, especially for online learning.

He said that the Keluarga Malaysia Device Package was also available, offering Malaysians to own or upgrade selected mobile devices to 4G devices, depending on the subscription package selected.

The media previously reported that the Keluarga Malaysia Teen Package and the Keluarga Malaysia Device Package were launched on Oct 14 last year and offered until April 15, before being extended until Oct 31 this year.-Bernama