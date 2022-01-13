Sabah allocates RM164.12 mln for education, religious development

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government has allocated RM164.12 million for the implementation of education and religious development programmes in the state this year, said Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor(pix).

He said the allocation was channeled to the relevant government agencies, religious and educational bodies as part of the state government's efforts to improve the quality of human capital and ensure the well -being of the people.

“In line with the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) spirit, the allocation will benefit all religions and races in the state,“ he said in a statement here today.

Hajiji said for this year, the state government had also agreed to allocate RM47 million for non-Muslim religious bodies, as well as for vernacular, missionary and private schools.

The amount is the largest ever approved and it reflected the sincerity of the Sabah government to ensure the welfare of all races and religions in the state is taken care of, he added.

The Chief Minister said the state government had also allocated RM1 million to be distributed to various associations and lion dance groups in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration in in Sabah.

Last year, the state government allocated RM43 million for non-Muslim religious bodies, vernacular, missionary and private schools in Sabah, apart from RM24.99 million for the construction and repair of non-Muslim houses of worship.-Bernama