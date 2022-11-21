Sabah BN to abide by any central BN decision on coalition federal govt

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) will support any coalition that is decided by the central BN to form the new federal government, said Sabah BN chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (pix).

The Sabah Deputy Chief Minister said the state BN was taking this stand because it wants a stable federal government to be formed for the sake of the country’s stability.

“We will follow the decision to be taken by the party (central BN). We have to prioritise the stability of the (federal) government and country,” he said when contacted today.

Asked on Gabungan Rakyat Sabah’s (GRS) declaration of support for Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the Prime Minister candidate, Bung Moktar said Sabah BN planned to hold further talks with GRS, its partner in the state administration.

“We will have discussions with GRS after the formation of the federal government is settled,” he added.

In the 15th General Election (GE15), Sabah BN won seven of the 12 seats it contested.

GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor was today reported as saying GRS was supporting Muhyiddin to be the 10th Prime Minister and forming a coalition federal government with PN, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and other like-minded parties.

GE15 has resulted in a hung Parliament as no single party or coalition managed to win a simple majority.-Bernama