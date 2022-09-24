Sabah Cabinet agrees to two-term limit for CM post: Hajiji

TELUPID: The Sabah Cabinet has agreed in principle to approve the suggested two-term limit for the Sabah Chief Minister post, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor (pix) said.

He said the suggestion will be brought to the upcoming Sabah legislative assembly if all Sabahans and assemblymen, both government and opposition, agree to amend the state constitution regarding the matter.

“This is because limiting the tenure of the Chief Minister involves legal matters, therefore the state constitution needs to be amended through the state assembly.

“The suggestion is another initiative brought by the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Barisan Nasional government,” he said during his speech during the Beluran GRS roadshow programme at Dataran Telupid here today.

GRS leaders who were present included Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili, United Sabah National Organisation (USNO) president Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia, and Bersatu vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee, who is also the Agriculture and Food Industry Minister.

On the roadshow programme, Hajiji said it was the fourth roadshow after Keningau, Kudat and Lahad Datu.

“It is time that local Sabah party leaders unite under GRS to fight and demand for the rights of the state. We will not compromise in fighting for Sabah rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63),” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Ronald said the roadshow was well received by the Beluran community and was part of the preparations for the upcoming general election.

“GRS is a Sabah-based coalition and of course, our main struggle is to ensure the state is developed on par with other states in the peninsula, taking into consideration our rights.

“We had an agreement when we formed Malaysia and what GRS wants is for the federal government to look into the matter. The (Federal) Cabinet has formed a committee regarding this matter and many things have been implemented. Yet there are matters that the federal government needs to look into and this is our main agenda,” he added.

On the suggested two-term limit, Ronald said it was a good suggestion and would be well-received by the people as an effort to ensure transparency.

“It’s up to the state assembly to decide....if we view it from a general context, it’s a good suggestion,” he said.-Bernama