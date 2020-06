KOTA KINABALU: Civil servants in Sabah have been urged to step up efforts and deliver on their commitment to ensure they achieve key performance indicator (KPI) target set for this year.

In making the call, state secretary Datuk Safar Untong (pix) said with only six months left before the year ends and due to the Covid-19 pandemic, efforts to meet the target could be a daunting task.

“It’s already mid year and we have faced various challenges that require us to adopt innovative strategies to improve the public service delivery system and to achieve the KPI target.

“The fighting against Covid-19 has been lasting four months and among the efforts taken is through digitalisation which has helped us to deliver our services effectively and efficiently,” he said in his speech at a ceremony to hand over the 2020 Sabah digital KPI Book here today.

Safar said a total of 397 KPIs have been set for this year, which encompasses five main focuses.

“The focuses are improving efficiency of the state public service delivery system; addressing socio-economic inequality and raising the people’s quality of life through an inclusive approach; expediting the development of productive sectors, including by attracting investments to drive economic growth and generate income for the state.

“Other focuses are empowering human capital through improvement of knowledge, productivity and innovation; and enhancing capacity building such as Information technology, physical infrastructure, utilities and public facilities to support social development and state economic growth,” he said. -Bernama