Sabah continue to put pressure on JDT in Super League title race

KUALA LUMPUR: Sabah FC continue to put pressure on Super League leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) in the hunt for the championship crown after recording 1-0 victory over Negeri Sembilan FC at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi, yesterday.

South Korean import Tae-su Park emerged the hero of the Rhinos squad when he headed in a long-range free-kick from Jackson De Souza in the 62nd minute to bag the three points.

Datuk Ong Kim Swee’s men have now extended their unbeaten record to five matches with a total of 22 points, and have two games in hand over third-placed Negeri Sembilan.

Negeri Sembilan have got 20 points after 12 matches, while JDT, with only nine matches played, have 23.

Meanwhile, Terengganu FC (TFC) beat Sri Pahang FC 2-1 in another Super League match at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Kuala Nerus.

Mohd Nafuzi Mohd Zain’s charges started well as they took the lead in the first minute through Liberian import striker Kpah Sherman.

Tok Gajah’s squad came close to equalising four minutes later, but Kevin Ingresso’s free-kick was slightly off target.

National team winger Faisal Abdul Halim put in the second for TFC through a penalty kick in the 80th minute after he was brought down in the box.

Although Sri Pahang closed the gap in the 86th through Abdul Malik Mat Ariff, it was the third consecutive defeat for Christophe Gamel’s side.

Meanwhile, in the Premier League, PDRM FC bounced back from last week’s defeat by beating bottom club Perak FC 2-0 at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras.

The goals from Mohamad Azmi Muslim in the 62nd minute and Milos Lacny in the 80th minute helped PDRM FC record their fourth victory of the season, and they currently sit in sixth place with 14 points after 11 matches.-Bernama