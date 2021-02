KOTA KINABALU: Sabah police have arrested 115 individuals and seized items used in the illegal gambling activities, estimated to be worth RM118,942, in a series of raids conducted in the past two weeks.

State Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali said these individuals including 25 women, aged between 20 and 80, were detained in 18 raids conducted statewide from Feb 1 to 14 in a special operation dubbed ‘Ops Limau’.

In the first 12 raids, police nabbed 93 people and seized gambling items such as mahjong, card games and ‘pai kaw’, worth RM117,674,” he said in a statement here today.

Another 22 people were arrested in six raids conducted for involvement in cockfighting and cash totalling RM1,268 was also seized.

Hazani said police also conducted the standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance checks from Feb 11 to 14 and a total of 116 individuals were compounded for violating SOP set by the government.

He added police will continue to intensify intelligence and information gathering for crime related to gambling, entertainment centres and any form of SOP violation according to current regulations.

Those with information on SOP violation are urged to inform the nearest police station or to contact the Sabah police operations room at 088-318555. — Bernama