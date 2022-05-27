Sabah crime cases jump 50% after movement restrictions relaxed

KOTA KINABALU: The number of crime cases in the state has increased by 50 per cent since the movement restrictions were relaxed in early April this year, said Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah(pix).

However, the number of cases was still lower compared to the number recorded before the Covid-19 pandemic hit Malaysia.

“The number of cases is still under control...we are comparing the crime statistics between year 2022 and 2021.

“So if we were to compare the figures with those during the pre-Covid-19 pandemic years, the crime rate is considered low,” he told reporters after attending the Police Basic Training Programme Passing Out Parade at the police contingent headquarters here today.

He said the police would always conduct operations and monitorings in all districts to prevent crime in their respective areas and the public need not be worried and afraid because the situation in all the areas were under control.

Commenting on the event, Idris said the passing out parade involved 299 male trainees from various districts statewide.

“Academically, the trainees hold various qualifications including a bachelor’s degree. A total 14 are bachelor degree holders, 45 are diploma holders, 67 trainees are Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) school leavers and the rest are SPM school leavers.

“This proves that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is not the last career choice for the young.

“The training commenced at the Kota Kinabalu Police Training Centre on Nov 28, 2021 and ended today,” he added.-Bernama