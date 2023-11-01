Sabah customs seize drugs worth RM221,616 in three parcels

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah chapter of the Royal Customs Department arrested two men and seized 6.156 kilogrammes (kg) of syabu or methamphetamine worth RM221,616 in three parcels at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport parcel reception and delivery centre here recently.

Sabah Customs assistant director-general Mohd Nasir Deraman said a preliminary inspection made through the scanning machine at the airport’s Aviation Post on Dec 30 last year found the parcels containing dangerous drugs.

“At 12.55 pm on Jan 3, two men aged 28 and 30 who came to the centre to claim one of the parcels were arrested and remanded for further investigation.

“The parcel that they wanted to claim contained 3.085 kg of methamphetamine with a market price estimated at RM 111,060. Also seized were their two cars worth RM80,000,” he told a press conference here today.

Mohd Nasir said the two other parcels which remain unclaimed contained 3.071 kg of the same drug worth RM110,556 and efforts were being done to track down the suspects involved.

He said the modus operandi for the two cases was to use a courier service by giving false information in the consignment note such as non-existent addresses other than inactive businesses or companies.

The cases were being investigated under Section 39B (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries the mandatory death penalty or life imprisonment.

Meanwhile, Mohd Nasir said the department has seized 1.016 tonnes of drugs worth RM4.34 million throughout last year.

“The seizures comprised mostly methamphetamine, ketamin, cannabis and ketum,” he added.-Bernama