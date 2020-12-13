Sabah deputy CM tells leaders to serve the people irrespective of political affiliation

KOTA KINABALU: All leaders, especially those at the grassroots level, are reminded to serve the people regardless of political affiliation to ensure the welfare of Sabahans was always taken care of, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam (pix).

The Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) vice-president said only through such an attitude every facility channelled by the government could be enjoyed by all segments of society without being marginalised.

He said government assistance to the people such as eKasih should be distributed fairly.

“The attitude of favouritism should be set aside so that there is no negative perception towards the ruling government.

“Grassroots leaders need to wisely assess the status of recipients, letting those who really deserve to be listed as prospective recipients,” he said in a statement today.

Joachim, who is also Sabah’s Industrial Development Minister and Kundasang state assemblyman, also suggested that grassroots leaders create committees to coordinate efforts to help the people in an area.

“Before this the Joint Leadership Committee set up in Kundasang sub-district yielded positive results. It is for the purpose of discussing and resolving matters or issues faced such as the absence of a site for a police station, fire and rescue station, FAMA and others,” he said. — Bernama