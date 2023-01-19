Sabah drops Covid test and vax cert for all foreign tourists

KOTA KINABALU: All foreign tourists entering Sabah no longer need to undergo a pre-entry Covid-19 test and present a vaccination certificate starting today, said Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam.

He said the Sabah Cabinet today made the decision to fully standardise the procedure for entry of foreign tourists to the state with that at the federal level.

“The Cabinet (Sabah government) today decided that the entry procedure for all foreign tourists to Sabah is now fully standardised with the policy set by the Ministry of Health.

“Therefore, all foreign tourists do not need to undergo a pre-entry Covid-19 screening test and will not need to present a vaccination certificate when entering Sabah,” he said in a statement tonight.

Previously, the state government decided that effective Jan 8 travellers from China entering the state must submit a negative Covid-19 test and show proof of complete vaccinations. -Bernama