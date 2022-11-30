Sabah fisheries contribute positive balance of trade of up to RM900m a year: Kitingan

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah continues to be the main fisheries exporter in Malaysia by contributing to a positive balance of trade of between RM600 million and RM900 million per year, the Sabah State Assembly was told today.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan said Sabah is a net exporter of fish commodities and has reached a self-sufficiency level (SSL) of more than 100 per cent in terms of fish production.

“The efficiency of managing fishing activities in Sabah needs to be improved, including establishing integrated fisheries complexes in the main fishing areas such as Kota Kinabalu, Tawau and Sandakan, and the construction of jetties,” he said during the closing of the Sabah Budget 2023 debate.

Kitingan, who is also Sabah state agriculture and fisheries minister, said the fisheries sector contributes as much as 15.6 per cent or RM1.95 billion a year to Sabah’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Meanwhile, Sabah Industrial Development Assistant Minister Mohd Tamin Zainal said the momentum of receiving investment including foreign direct investment (FDI) in Sabah is expected to increase next year.

“Currently, the Sabah government has received investment from SK Nexilis Malaysia Sdn Bhd (South Korea) and Kibing Group Company (China) with an investment value of RM4.2 billion and RM2 billion, respectively.

“More than 400 job opportunities will be created when the copper foil factory of SK Nexilis is fully completed.

“A total of 2,100 job opportunities can be utilised by the people of this state when the silica sand processing plant in Kudat and the solar glass manufacturing plant in the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP) for the Kibing Group is completed,” he said.

Mohd Tamin said the Sabah Ministry of Industrial Development is collaborating with the Sabah State Printing Department to print the “Authentic Sabah” logo in the form of a hologram which will be distributed free of charge to all entrepreneurs registered with the Department of Industrial Development and Research (DIDR) in January 2023.

“The purpose of this hologram print is to overcome the problem of product dumping that uses the identity of being made in Sabah even though they are processed or manufactured outside of the state.

“Therefore, the criteria for recipients of this hologram label will ensure the product involved must be produced in Sabah, meet packaging standards, and that the product can penetrate local, overseas or export markets,” he added.

He said DIDR will continue with the programme of promoting and marketing Sabah products to the international market through international trade expos held around the world next year, including Foodex (Japan), K-Beauty (South Korea), Thaifex (Thailand) and Gulfood Dubai (Saudi Arabia).

Mohd Tamin said the participation of Sabah entrepreneurs in international expos this year, including the Dubai World Expo at the end of last year, led to a sales revenue of RM27.32 million while total counter sales stood at RM366,867.

The Sabah State Assembly continues tomorrow.-Bernama