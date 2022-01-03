Sabah floods: Body of fisherman found, another victim still missing

BELURAN: The body of one of the two men reported missing during floods in Paitan, some 190 kilometres from here, two days ago has been found, police said.

District police chief Supt Kasim Muda said the body of fisherman Rajis Nawang, 28, was found at 12.30 pm yesterday in a mangrove area in Kuala Penubukan, about 1.5km from where he was last seen on Dec 31.

Rajis was laying trawler nets before he went missing.

In the second incident on the same day, a plantation worker only known as Kaerul, 26, is believed to have been swept away while wading in floodwaters in Kampung Kinadaan.

Search efforts for the victim are ongoing, said Kasim. -Bernama