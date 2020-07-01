Sabah floods: Number of evacuees remains at 36

KOTA KINABALU: The flood situation in Sabah is improving with only 36 people from eight families are still housed at a temporary relief centre (PPS) in Kota Belud district as at 8 am today.

The Sabah Disaster Management Committee, in a statement today, said that only one PPS in Kota Belud was still operating while other centres were closed after the evacuees were allowed to return home.

Previously, 11 districts and 152 villages in Sabah were affected by the floods following heavy rainfall on Saturday. -Bernama