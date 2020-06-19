Sabah Foundation files RM872 million claim against Musa Aman

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Foundation has filed a claim against former Chief Minister of Sabah Tan Sri Musa Aman (pix) to recover RM872 million belonging to the foundation which is alleged to have gone missing by way of a logging agreement.

Its director, Datuk Jamalul Kiram Mohd Zakaria, said the claim was filed through e-filing at Kota Kinabalu High Court on June 16.

He disclosed this at a press conference, in which the lawyer representing Sabah Foundation Datuk Douglas Lind was also present.

Sabah Foundation, which is the largest timber concession holder in Sabah, was established in 1966 to ensure socio-economic wellbeing of the Sabahans and help in the development of the state’s education sector. — Bernama