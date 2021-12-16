Sabah gov't provides various assistance to strengthen education

TUARAN: The Sabah government will continue to strengthen the aspect of education development, especially for students in need through various initiatives and assistance allocated under the 2022 State Budget, said Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor(pix).

He said the effort was aimed at ensuring that every child in the state has the right and access to proper education, in line with the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government’s commitment to strengthen the human capital development agenda for the well-being of the people.

This includes an allocation of RM13.9 million for special educational assistance to a total of 289,204 Sabah children under the school social assistance programme such as uniforms, shoes and stationery next year.

“The Sabah government will also continue with two other special education assistance introduced last year, namely the Higher Learning Institute (IPT) Registration Cash Assistance (BUDI) and the Special Examination Cash Assistance (BAKTI) involving allocations of RM10 million and RM7.5 million respectively,” he said here today.

He said this while officiating the presentation of contributions to recipients of the Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) ‘Ceria Ke Sekolah’ and SESB foster school programmes’ recipients as well as to asnaf group, mosques and maahad tahfiz centres around Tuaran.

He also said that the Sabah government also introduced a new initiative, the Bantuan Ihsan Tabungan Pendidikan Negeri (BISTARI), with an allocation of RM5 million next year.

Through BISTARI, every Sabahan newborn starting in 2022 will receive RM100 from the state government to open a National Education Savings Scheme account through the National Education Savings Scheme (SSPN), he said.

In the meantime, Hajiji said, the provision of laptops involving an allocation of RM15 million was also given specifically to students sitting for the Sijil Peperiksaan Malaysia (SPM) examination; Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM); and Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) this year.

The distribution of 10,000 laptops was implemented through the Bantuan Ihsan Komputer (BAIK) from July to October as one of the efforts taken to help underprivileged students so that they were not left out of the implementation of home-based teaching and learning session (PdPR), he said.

In the event, Hajiji said the Sabah government always support the involvement of private companies, interested individuals and non-governmental organisations to implement corporate social responsibility to help the needy in the state.-Bernama