Sabah govt on right track to boost state economy: Chief Minister

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government is on the right track to boost the state's economic growth as its total trade increased by 9.8 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to a record high of RM87.2 billion last year, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor(pix).

Hajiji who is also Sabah Finance Minister said the state government will continue the momentum on all fronts, not only promoting trade but bringing in more high-impact investments to expand the economy.

“This is very good and we welcome the achievement,“ he said in a brief statement to Bernama today.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that Sabah's total trade increased by 9.8 per cent y-o-y to a record high of RM87.2 billion in 2021, quoting the Department of Statistics Malaysia's (DoSM) Sabah External Trade Statistics Report.

DoSM chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin noted that Sabah had traded with 134 countries in 2021 and attributed the state's strong trade performance to the improvement in exports, which increased 34.7 per cent y-o-y to RM55.7 billion.-Bernama