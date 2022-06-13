Sabah haj pilgrims advised to follow health guidelines: TYT

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin has advised haj pilgrims from the state to follow health guidelines and diet advisory issued by Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) when they are in Makkah for the Haj.

He said even though the world is now going through the endemic phase, haj pilgrims cannot afford to lay their guard down and they must continue to follow the standard operating procedure to avoid Covid-19 infection.

Juhar also reminded haj pilgrims to always take care of their health and practise personal hygiene because being healthy will make it easier for them to perform the haj.

“May the pilgrims be able to perform their haj perfectly and return to their homeland safely. May their haj be accepted,” he said in his speech when sending off the first group of Sabah haj pilgrims this evening.

Also present were his wife Toh Puan Norlidah R.M Jasni, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and wife Datin Seri Juliah Salag.

Juhar also reminded Sabah haj pilgrims to always practise good behaviour and stay away from all unhealthy elements that could tarnish the image of the country and also the good relationship between Malaysia and the Saudi Arabian government.

He also urged all Sabah haj pilgrims to focus on their haj and to double their obligatory prayers and supplementary ‘ibadah’ while in the Holy Land.

“Aside from praying for self well-being and family, I also ask all haj pilgrims to pray for the well-being and peace of Sabah and Malaysia,” he said.

Meanwhile, Juhar also urged pilgrims to learn from the practical aspects of the haj, Muslims especially in Sabah are urged to unite and not look at any differences which can split the unity of the ummah and the harmony of a multi-racial society.

“This grand assembly of people teaches Muslims to be patient, tolerant, and be kind to all regardless of skin colour, language, customs and culture,“ he said.

A total of 142 haj pilgrims from Sabah departed for Kuala Lumpur tonight before continuing their journey to the Holy Land.-Bernama