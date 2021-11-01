Sabah has most number of PPR projects implemented so far: KPKT

KUALA LUMPUR: Sabah has the most number of People's Housing Programme (PPR) projects implemented so far, with 33 projects completed comprising 23,009 units and five projects under construction comprising 3,090 units, according to the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT).

The ministry in a reply posted on the Parliament website today informed that the number of projects completed in Sabah is 21.4 per cent of the total number of PPRs that have been built nationwide.

According to KPKT, five PPR projects are still under construction in the state, namely PPR Kiansom, Inanam (1,000 units); PPR Jalan Tungku, Lahad Datu (650 units); PPR Gayang II, Tuaran (500 units), PPR Tagasan (500 units); and PPR Pitas (440 units).

“The government will remain committed to building PPRs for those in need. KPKT requests the Sabah State Government to continue to help identify suitable locations for affordable housing programmes under KPKT, especially the PPR programme,” read the statement.

The ministry informed that a total of 154 PPR projects comprising 97,196 housing units have been built nationwide so far, which among others, aimed at addressing squatter issues in urban and rural areas.

The ministry was responding to a question from Vivian Wong Shir Yee(pix) (PH-Sandakan) who requested details on squatter houses in Sabah, and the ministry's plans to overcome the issue.

KPKT informed that in total, there were 23,778 squatter houses in Sabah, with five districts recording the highest number, namely Sandakan (6,516 units), Semporna (4,297), Tawau (3,600), Lahad Datu (3,711) and Kudat (2,285).-Bernama