Sabah Health Department apologises over medication dispensing error

LAHAD DATU: The Sabah Health Department has apologised to the family of a patient who was given the wrong medication when seeking treatment at the Felda Sahabat Health Clinic near here recently.

Health director Datuk Dr Rose Nani Mudin said she was concerned over the issue and based on the investigation there was a communication breakdown between the medical officer on duty and the patient.

“The medical officer read through the appointment book brought by the patient to the Felda Sahabat Health Clinic, in which it was recorded the 'patient' is on medication for diabetes.

“We suspect there was a mix-up between the patient and his wife’s appointment books, which caused confusion and as a result, the medical officer continued to prescribe the medication for diabetes, when in actual fact, he has a history of high blood pressure and prostate enlargement,” she said in a statement here today.

Dr Rose Nani said by right, the medical condition and medication being dispensed should be explained to the patient and his family by the medical officer.

“If this step had been taken there wouldn’t be any confusion,“ she added.

As such she said, Sabah Health Department will ensure that medical officers on duty in the state, especially those in rural areas, attend regular training on treating patients and effective communication skills.-Bernama