Sabah Health dept dismisses viral video alleging Covid-19 death

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Health Department today dismissed as fake a viral video clip alleging the death of an adolescent in Lahad Datu due to getting vaccinated against Covid-19.

Its director, Dr Rose Nani Mudin(gambar), said the department had lodged a police report on the allegation.

“The posting (of the viral video) can trigger panic and concern among the public, especially parents and adolescents who have yet to be vaccinated,” she said in a statement.

She advised anyone who did not have a proper understanding of Covid-19 vaccination to contact the department via telephone at 019-6051196 or email at picksabahmyvas@gmail.com.

Dr Rose Nani also urged parents and guardians to register adolescents under their care on the MySejahtera application to get vaccinated so as to protect themselves and their families against Covid-19.

“Monitoring by the department reveals that 80 to 90 per cent of the Covid-19 patients in intensive care are people who have not been vaccinated,” she said. -Bernama