Sabah introduces MyMat mosquito trap in fight against dengue

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah state health department (JKNS) will introduce the Malaysian Mosquito Autocidal Trap (MyMAT) in an effort to curb the spread of dengue fever in the state.

JKNS principal assistant director (Entomology) Mohd Azrool Rizal Mohd Azahari said the use of MyMAT is expected to begin soon with Taman Fajar in Sandakan being the trial area for its use as it is one of the hotspots for the breeding of Aedes mosquitos.

“The dengue hotspots are the main targeted areas for MyMAT use. It includes residential areas and places in our own homes like shoe racks, living rooms and toilets, as well as school compound, especially areas under shady trees,” he told Bernama.

According to Mohd Azrool Rizal, MyMAT is made of Bacillus Thuringiensis (Bt) powder mixed with water. The liquid can last up to three months depending on the surrounding temperature while the MyMAT container can last till 10 years.

Mohd Azrool Rizal said MyMAT is capable of attracting female mosquitoes carrying their gravid to enter the trap and stick on the surface within the MyMAT.

The fluttering of the wings and scent from the mosquitoes will then attract male mosquitoes and other females to enter the MyMAT, causing all of them to be stuck and die.

“There will be some females that will successfully lay their eggs on the water’s surface in the MyMAT but the water containing Bt will kill the larvae,” he said.

He said MyMAT is sold at between RM16 to RM20 per unit and the important component to trap the mosquitoes is the sticky ring costing RM1.50 a piece.

MyMAT is a produced by the Institute of Medical Research which patented it in 2006 before its use was expanded in 2015.

Meanwhile, according to the Sabah health department’s report posted on its Facebook page, the department reported 577 dengue cases as of April 30.

Kota Kinabalu district recorded 180 cases followed by Tawau (119 cases), Semporna (51 cases), Sandakan (42 cases) and Lahad Datu (36 cases).-BERNAMA