Sabah latest state hit by floods

KUALA LUMPUR: Sabah became the latest state hit by floods with 73 residents evacuated to relief centres (PPS), while the number of flood evacuees in Kelantan showed an increase yesterday.

Six villages in Kota Marudu, SABAH, were inundated by floodwaters following heavy downpours since early morning which caused two rivers in the districts to overflow.

According to Kota Marudu Disaster Management Secretariat’s statement, the villages were Kampung Asin-Asin, Kampung Beliajung, Kampung Tingkalanon, Kampung Tongkungon, Kampung Taritipan, dan Kampung Morion.

Seventy-three victims from 17 families from Kampung Beliajung were housed at Sekolah Kebangsaan Teritipan as at 8 pm yesterday.

Two roads were now inaccessible namely Jalan Langkon Pitas near Kampung Asin-Asin and Jalan Tingkalanon, Kampung Marion.

In KELANTAN, the number of flood victims increased tonight to 1,128 people from 365 families, from 1,070 people from 346 families yesterday afternoon.

According to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) Disaster Info portal, 18 PPS were opened in three provinces, 11 of which in Kuala Krai, six in Jeli and one in Tanah Merah.

Only one main river, the Kelantan river, in Kuala Krai, had a water level above the danger level at 25.43 metres.

In TERENGGANU, the number of evacuees at three PPS remained unchanged with 433 people from 123 families yesterday.

The PPS are at Surau Kampung Ban Ho in Kemaman (43 victims), Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Shukur in Dungun (225) and Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Pasir Raja, also in Dungun (165).

In PAHANG, the number of evacuees remained unchanged tonight with 2,290 people still taking shelter at 32 PPS in five districts - Pekan, Kuantan, Maran, Temerloh and Bentong.

The water level of the Tembeling river was reported to have reached the danger level in Kampung Merting, Jerantut.

The water levels at five others stations, namely at the Chegar Perah Bridge in Lipis, Sungai Dong in Kampung Peruas (Raub), Sungai Luit in Kampung Subuh (Maran), Sungai Kuantan in Pasir Kemudi (Kuantan) and Sungai Tembeling in Kuala Tahan (Jerantut) had also surpassed the alert level.

In SELANGOR, JKM Disaster Info portal reported that 97 evacuees from 27 families were still remaining at two PPS namely at Sekolah Rendah Agama Dusun Nanding and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Abdul Jalil in Hulu Langat.

As as 4 pm yesterday, the FT 31 Dengkil-Banting and Jalan Genting Peras–Kuala Klawang roads still closed for all traffic.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, the number of evacuees at one PPS in Jelebu remained at 29 from nine families.-Bernama