Sabah launches Oxygen for People Programme to help the needy

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government launched the Oxygen for the People #SharinglsCaring Programme today, which will provide medical device assistance to the less fortunate.

The programme will be implemented through Yayasan Kebajikan Sabah (YKS) and the Sabah Energy Corporation (SEC).

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor (pix) said the state government was aware that not all patients could own oxygen concentrators and cylinders because of the high price.

“That is why this programme was introduced. This effort was sparked by the concern of the state government through YKS and SEC, aimed at helping the less fortunate in the state who require oxygen device assistance,” he said when launching the programme here today.

Through the programme, oxygen concentrators and cylinders will be placed in government hospitals on loan under the Sabah State Health Department (JKNS) supervision.

Hajiji also urged community leaders such as the Community Development Leader Unit (UPPM) throughout the state to help spread information about services under the programme to those in need.

He said that from 2022 until January this year, JKNS recorded 74 patients who required oxygen concentrator assistance, while 11 patients needed oxygen cylinder aid.

In the meantime, he said the programme’s implementation was also in line with the Malaysia MADANI concept, and YKS is a state government platform to assist the underprivileged who need special attention.

“The main challenge to the country’s efforts to maximise the well-being of the people is the lack of facilities and limited allocations to meet the needs of the people in this state,” he said and urged all quarters to support YKS in assisting the underprivileged. -Bernama