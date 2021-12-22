Sabah, Penang to explore friendship city initiative for tourism

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah and Penang are looking into the possibility of establishing a Friendship City relationship to further promote the tourism industry in both states, according to Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.

The Sabah Tourism, Culture, and Environment Assistant Minister said the initiative is relevant and fitting as Sabah and Penang work towards rebuilding and strengthening their tourism sector.

“Given that both states have one of the busiest international airports, such an exchange programme is a strategic approach to help bring in more domestic and international travellers while also increasing tourism receipts,“ Joniston, who is also Sabah Tourism Board (STB) chairman, said in a statement today.

On Tuesday, a delegation led by Joniston was in Penang to meet with Penang State Exco for Tourism and Creative Economy (PETACE) Yeoh Soon Hin.

During the meeting, they discussed the potential of establishing a Friendship City between Kota Kinabalu and George Town, among others.

Also present were STB chief marketing officer Tay Shu Lan; Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) president Datuk Tan Kok Liang, who arranged the meeting; and PETACE coordinating officer Grace Teoh.

Sabah and Penang are well connected by air, with Air Asia operating double daily flights and Malaysia Airlines flying four times a week.

“Both states have distinct tourism offerings that we can help to promote among our people and travellers. While we welcome tourists into Sabah, we also encourage them to explore other parts of the country.

“Tourists visit Sabah to experience our unique culture, the islands’ crystal clear waters, rich marine life, unspoiled nature, and endangered wildlife found only in Borneo.

“They can easily fly to Penang from Kota Kinabalu International Airport to experience its thriving arts scene, food, and culture, and then travel to other Malaysian states,“ Joniston explained.

He said the Friendship City initiative would improve tourism-related collaboration, adding that a media familiarisation trip could be organised to help in the promotion of Sabah and Penang. He also hoped to meet with the Kota Kinabalu Mayor soon to discuss the proposal.-Bernama