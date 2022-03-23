Sabah PH assemblymen back cabinet decision to limit CM’s tenure to two terms

KOTA KINABALU: All seven Sabah Pakatan Harapan (PH) state assemblymen have expressed their support for the state Cabinet’s decision to limit the chief minister’s tenure to two terms.

Sabah PH communications director Datuk Ewon Benedick said he and several state PH assemblymen, led by Sabah PH chairman Datuk Christina Liew, yesterday paid a visit to Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor(pix) at his office to express their support.

“Today, the State Legislative Assembly was informed that the state Cabinet has agreed in principle to limit the chief minister’s tenure to two terms only.

“The amendment to the state constitution will be tabled in the next state assembly sitting if it gets support from other state assemblymen,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the proposal to limit the chief minister’s term was among the Sabah reform agenda that PH had submitted to Hajiji at the end of last year.

At the Sabah State Assembly today, Assistant Minister to Chief Minister Datuk Abidin Madingkir, in reply to an oral question from Ewon on the proposal, said the state Cabinet had, in principle, approved the proposal to limit the tenure of Sabah chief minister to two terms.-Bernama