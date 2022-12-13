Sabah PH hopes to be part of state govt: Ewon

KOTA KINABALU: United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) vice-president Datuk Ewon Benedick (pix) has expressed the hope that Sabah Pakatan Harapan (PH) state assemblymen and leaders can be made a part of the Sabah government.

In this connection, the federal Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister hoped the Sabah government led by Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Barisan Nasional (BN) could work out a mechanism to realise this.

“We (PH, GRS and BN) have formed the Unity Government at the federal level. So I hope at the Sabah level there will be a mechanism to strengthen unity at the state government level by making PH a part of the Sabah government.

“It is hoped that Chief Minister (Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor) and the state government leadership can accept Sabah PH as a part of the Sabah government administration,” Ewon, who is also Kadamaian assemblyman and Penampang MP, told Bernama today.

Last Nov 25, Ewon was reported to have said all the seven assemblymen from Sabah PH had expressed their support for and commitment to cooperate with Hajiji as the Chief Minister until the Sabah State Assembly’s term expires in 2025.

Ewon said Sabah PH welcomed the presence of GRS in the Unity Government to enable the federal administration to function better for the benefit of the people.

“When our friend from GRS was appointed as minister (Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali) to look after Sabah, Sarawak affairs, it provided a strategic role for cooperation among GRS, PH and other coalitions which, I believe, will bring many benefits,” he added.-Bernama