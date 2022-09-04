Sabah PKR line-up unveils new faces

LABUAN: Sabah PKR unveiled the party’s line-up with all 13 top posts taken up by new faces.

Newly-appointed Sabah PKR secretary Simsudin Sidek said the new chairman replacing Datuk Christina Liew, is former academician Datuk Dr Sangkar Rasam who is also Keningau division PKR chief.

“Sangkar’s appointment was announced during a meeting between Sabah PKR division leaders and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Aug 6. Liew remains as Sabah Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman to lead the state PH election machinery in the 15th general election (GE15),” the Labuan PKR chief told Bernama.

Kota Marudu PKR chief Sazalye Donol Abdullah is now deputy chairman, while Inanam assemblyman Peto Galim, who is Sepanggar PKR chief is vice-chairman 1, Joseph Alex Chang (Penampang division chief) and Romansa Lamin (Silam division chief) are vice-chairman 2 and 3 respectively.

Labuan PKR Wanita chief Noriha Yakub has been appointed Wanita chief, Datin Rufina Pangeran as deputy chief, while Zaidi Jatil is new Youth chief and Remysta Jimmy Tailor deputy chief.

Raymond Ahuar has been appointed treasurer and Sahrudin A Harol as coordinator secretary.-Bernama