Sabah politics: Anwar moots creation of unity government - Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) has said that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim suggested the creation of a unity government in Sabah to solve the political impasse in the state.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno president, said the suggestion would involve all parties in the federal government.

“For Sabah, it won’t be hard to form a unity government but the question of acceptance is an aspect we have to address first,” he told reporters after attending an event with the media here today.

The Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman also urged all parties to have an open mind about Anwar’s suggestion.

“I’m convinced that Sabahans do not want a state election as it would not only be tiring but also burdensome. Democracy is not only about elections, but also cooperation between political parties,” he said.

Anwar and Ahmad Zahid met with Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor yesterday to look for a solution to the political impasse.

On whether action will be taken against Sabah Umno liaison committee chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin over the retraction of support to Hajiji, Ahmad Zahid said, “Several details need to be discussed and Insya-Allah, I will meet him soon.”

Bung Moktar announced last Friday that Sabah Umno and BN had retracted their support to Hajiji as Sabah chief minister. The following day, five BN assemblymen stated their stand to support Hajiji instead, and are part of the 44 assemblymen said to be supporting Hajiji’s chief ministership and current administration.-Bernama