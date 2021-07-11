Sabah records new workplace cluster in Keningau

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded another new Covid-19 cluster today, the workplace-linked Kayu Patikang cluster at a timber processing plant in Keningau.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the index case was a four-year-old foreign girl who was detected through symptomatic screening at the Keningau Hospital.

“The contact screening found 16 more cases with positive RTK-Antigen results yesterday (July 10). On the same day, the Keningau IPG (Teacher Education Institute) Temporary Quarantine Centre reported two more RTK-Antigen positive cases through a similar screening.

“As of today, out of 88 contacts screened, there are 19 positive cases, including 18 new cases,” he said in a statement tonight.

Masidi said that Sabah recorded 271 new Covid-19 cases today, taking the cumulative total to 72,313 cases, while a total of 245 patients recovered to take the cumulative number of recoveries to 69,351.

Masidi also said that a total of 1,911 patients are being treated, with 393 in hospitals, 1,501 in low-risk treatment and quarantine centres, 17 in prisons and temporary detention centres.

On the Covid-19 National Immunisation Programme in Sabah, he said a total of 705,178 people in the state had been vaccinated as of July 11.

Of the total, 409,445 individuals had received the first dose of the vaccine jab, while 295,733 had completed both doses of the jab through two phases of the programme’s implementation statewide.

The number of Sabahans registered as vaccine recipients has also increased to 939,380 people or 34.1%, with 5,830 of them being new registrations recorded today, he said. — Bernama