Sabah’s Kampung Mengkapon residents to get better internet coverage in August

KOTA KINABALU: Residents of Kampung Mengkapon, Pitas in Sabah will receive better internet coverage once the construction of a telecommunication tower in the area is completed in August.

In a statement today, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said the tower was among 13 towers being built in the Pitas district and 50 telecommunication towers that were currently being built throughout the state.

“The construction of the tower, which is being implemented under the National Digital Network Plan (JENDELA), will benefit the people of Pitas as well as transform the lives of the locals in facing the fast-paced digital era,” the statement said.

MCMC said the better internet connectivity in the area is expected to boost the living standards of the locals as well as make it easier for them to carry out various daily activities and diversify their sources of income.

The statement said Sabah Science, Technology and Innovation Assistant Minister Datuk Ruddy Awah had recently visited the project site to ensure the approval of the site acquisition and implementation of the project went smoothly. — Bernama