Sabah's water supply management may be given third party: Bung Moktar

KOTA KINABALU: The time might have come for the water supply management in Sabah be given to a third party due to the long-standing problem and in fact, very serious now, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin(pix).

The state’s Works Minister said meanwhile, short-term measures were being taken to supply water to the affected areas here, including the University Utama Condominium (UUC) and University Condo Apartment 2 (UCA 2).

He said the follow-up action to be taken would be based on the study and workshop held on solving the pressing water supply problem.

“I will table the proposal paper to the Sabah State Cabinet. This is not an easy thing as it involves spending billions of ringgit to solve the problem.

“The people of Sabah have the right to enjoy clean water supply like in the other states. I apologise for the regrettable difficulties and water supply disruptions happening,“ he said in a statement today.

Recently, several residents especially those at the UUC dan UCA 2 claimed having no water supply since one week ago and called on the relevant authority to solve the problem.

Meanwhile, Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) president, Datuk Yong Teck Lee in a statement said that the continuous water supply problem had become a major issue which required attention and immediate action from the state’s top leaders.

The state assemblyman (appointed) regretted that the Sabah Water Department (JANS) failed in the maintenance of the water pumps at the Telibong Water Treatment Plant, hence causing water supply disruptions.

“Why wait for the water pumps to break down, then only repair them which can take weeks,” said Yong who urged the state government to find ways to solve the water supply problem by placing the best officers and engineers for the job.

He added that more funds needed to be channelled to solve the problem and more to be done to reduce the amount of non-revenue water (NRW) due to faulty pipes and other factors.-Bernama