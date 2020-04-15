Sabah/Sarawak flights for post-quarantine, transit passengers: Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: Only those who have completed their quarantine and passengers flying in from overseas on transit are allowed to board domesitc flights to Sabah and Sarawak, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) today.

He said the Transport Ministry had approved these flights to Sabah and Sabah, which would be mounted by Malaysia Airlines.

He said this when asked on questions raised by the public on why domestic flights to Sabah and Sarawak are allowed during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

“So I would like to inform (you) that some of those quarantined can now start leaving the quarantine centres and some are from Sabah and Sarawak.

“If we want to start the flights to Sabah and Sarawak on May 1, then they would have to continue staying at the centres. That is why the Transport Ministry felt that there should be flights to send them home so that they need not be quarantined further.” he told a daily media conference here. -Bernama