Sabah scheduled to receive more than one million Covid-19 vaccine doses for July: Masidi

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah is scheduled to receive more than 1 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for this month (July), said Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is the Sabah government's official spokesperson on Covid-19, said so far, the state had received 747,980 doses, including 152,100 doses that arrived yesterday.

Based on the delivery schedule, he said, Sabah would receive 30,000 doses of the vaccine tomorrow (July 23) and another 308,880 doses scheduled on Wednesday (July 28).

“We hope there will be no more disruption in the delivery of the vaccine supply for August and the subsequent months so that we can increase the vaccination rate for Sabahans,“ he said in a statement today.

On July 8, Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor was reported as saying that Sabah is expected to receive 2.2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine for this month and in August.-Bernama