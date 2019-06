KOTA KINABALU: In its bid to produce at least 100 entrepreneurs a year, the Sabah state government says it is committed to helping local entrepreneurs market their products abroad.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau (pix) said several eligible local small and medium enterprises will participate in trade fairs in China, Brunei and Sarawak this month.

Seven of them will take part in the five-day Weihai International Food Expo in China beginning on June 21, bringing with them products that include health drinks, traditional drinks, marinated fish, tuhau (wild ginger) and bitter gourd crackers, kelulut (stingless bee) honey and handicrafts, with anticipated sales of some RM5 million.

Speaking to reporters at Wisma Kewangan here today, Madius, who is also state Trade and Industry Minister, said the expo has attracted 400 participating companies from 10 companies including South Korea, Japan, Thailand and Malaysia.

Meanwhile, 16 local SMEs will participate in a trade show in Brunei from June 26 to 30, with sales expected to hit RM3.2 million, while 21 local entrepreneurs will take part in the Sarawak Timber and SMEs Expo 2019 in Kuching from June 27 to 30.

They will bring with them such products as salted fish and salted prawn sambal, fermented rice (tapai), kedondong juice and roti kasur, with anticipated sales of RM1 million. — Bernama