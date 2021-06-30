Sabah submits new SOPs for phase one of PPN to federal govt

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah has submitted new standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Phase One of Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan (PPN) to the federal government.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the state government was still waiting for the SOPs to be gazetted.

The state government spokesperson for Covid-19, said the SOP recommendation was decided unanimously by the Sabah Covid-19 Disaster Management Committee chaired by state secretary Datuk Safar Untong.

“Among the members of this committee are the heads of departments representing the Sabah State Health Department, the Royal Malaysia Police and the Sabah State Security Council,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Masidi said Safar would issue a detailed statement on the SOPs.

On Monday (June 27), Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor said Sabah would implement Phase One of Movement Control under the PPN from yesterday by maintaining most of the SOPs.

He said several social and economic activities would be allowed to operate, including dining in restaurants, food stalls and outlets in hotel premises; roadside stalls selling vegetables, fish and fruits; as well as barber shops.

Meanwhile, Sabah recorded 178 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, bringing the cumulative total of infections in the state to 69,203.

“A total of 219 Covid-19 patients recovered yesterday, taking the total number of recoveries to 67,069 people,” he said. -Bernama