Sabah to allow entry of individuals for social visit - Masidi

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah state government today agrees to allow the entry of individuals into the state for social visits, said Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun (pix).

He said the admission of social visit involved three categories, namely domestic entry for MyKad, MyPR and MyKAS holders; holders of valid long-term immigration pass; and spouses of Sabahans and their dependents.

“All individuals who are entering Sabah by air, sea and land gateways must undergo RT-PCR or RTK-Ag Covid-19 detection swab test three days before the journey.

“Only individuals have been tested negative and do not have symptoms will be allowed to enter Sabah,“ said Masidi who is also the official Covid-19 spokesman for the state government, at a press conference here, tonight.

He said apart from social visits, the state government also allowed the entry of non-citizens who did not have long-term immigration passes, but they must obtain special approval from the Sabah state government.

In this regard, he said those who want to leave the state no longer need to get permission from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

“This move will enable Sabah to reopen the tourism sector and the process of normalising the state’s travel. Apart from that, there are also family members who have not met for a long time and can meet their families, especially during the Christmas festive season soon,” he said.

Masidi said the lifting of the restriction was not expected to cause a sudden influx of entries because other states, especially in the Peninsula, are also facing the threat of Covid-19 which caused very limited movement.

“Details on the matter would be announced at the federal level by Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri tomorrow, including the implementation period of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in Sabah which ends this Sunday (Dec 6),” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the state government through the Social Welfare Department (JKM) together with the relevant authorities had carried out an integrated operation to address the issue of homeless people wandering during CMCO to ensure that they do not become carriers of diseases including Covid-19.

“If there is a need, the state government will work with the Ministry of Health to conduct screening tests on the group throughout CMCO. Vagrants who violate the SOP during CMCO would detained and placed temporarily at the Self-Development Centre under JKM, “ he said.

Masidi said homeless foreigners who do not have valid documents, will be handed over to the Immigration Department and placed in detention centre under the department. — Bernama