Sabah to ban inter-district travel next Monday

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government has decided to ban any inter-district activity throughout the enforcement of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) beginning May 10 to 16 except for emergencies.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minster Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, who is also the state COVID-19 spokesman, said that Kota Kinabalu, Putatan and Penampang are considered as one district for the duration of the CMCO.

“The police will set up roadblocks to control inter-district movement during the period,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Sabah had previously allowed inter-district activities involving six zones in the state.

Masidi also said that the state government has outlined several standard operating procedures (SOPs) that need to be observed throughout the Aidilfitri celebrations to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Masidi said all festive activities in the localities under the Enhanced MCO (EMCO) are not allowed, including house-to-house ‘takbir raya’ or open houses.

However, he said takbir raya at mosques and suraus is allowed, including meals after Aidilfitri prayers with the condition that only packed food is served to worshippers to be taken home.

“Aidilfitri prayers at mosques and suraus are also allowed subject to the Sabah religious authorities’ conditions, while children 12 years and below and high-risk groups are not allowed,” he said.

Graveyard visits are allowed but with no more than six people for a duration of no more than 30 minutes with physical distancing.

For visits, Masidi said it was allowed on the condition that it is limited to close family members no more than 20 people, living within the same district and subject to the house capacity.

Meanwhile, he said 69 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Sabah, bringing the total in the state to 58,580 cases, while 141 patients recovered and were allowed to go home, bringing the total recoveries to 57,387 individuals. -Bernama