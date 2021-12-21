Sabah to built a bigger human capital pool in line with IR4.0

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government is committed to creating a bigger human capital pool that is highly skilled in science, technology and innovation as the global economy enters the Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR4.0).

Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor(pix) said in the state's Budget 2022, the Sabah government will not merely focus on economic recovery and growth but also on the development of human capital and people's well-being.

“In this respect, an allocation of RM127.06 million was given to the State Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry for the programme to adapt and make science, technology and innovation a culture in the state.

“A total of RM500,000 was allocated for the IR4.0 Advancement Centre development feasibility study at the Sabah Skills and Technology Centre (SSTC) to ensure Sabah talents can be further polished to meet the industries’ current needs,“ he said.

He said this in his speech which was delivered by Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister, Datuk Abidin Madingkir, at the launching of the Bosch Rexroth Cyber Physical Training System I4.0 and the Skills for Prosperity programme graduation at SSTC here today.

Hajiji said he was happy to note that SSTC is implementing the Skills for Prosperity programme through a collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the British High Commission in Kuala Lumpur.

“The programme is a first for Sabah and on behalf of the state government, I wish to express our gratitude and appreciation to the British High Commission and ILO for funding and coordinating this programme, respectively,“ he said.

Two districts have been chosen for the pilot project, namely Ranau for food processing entrepreneurship and Tuaran (inculcating technological elements in food processing) with 50 participants beginning in November this year.

These programmes are in line with the second thrust of the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya, hence the target group comprised those from the B40, women particularly single mothers as well as youths, he said.

On the introduction of the Bosch Rexroth Cyber Physical Training System I4.0, which is a mini smart factory, the chief minister believed it would go a long way in providing Sabah with a much better understanding of the state-of-the-art technology.

Sabah is the third to own such a system in Malaysia and it is the fourth unit in the Asean region.

Hajiji hoped the trainees will utilise the technology to reduce cost and increase production, adding that he also commended SSTC for training more than 17,000 trainees including 6,000 unemployed school leavers and graduates since its inception 21 years ago.-Bernama