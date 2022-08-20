Sabah to commercialise new avocado, tarap varieties; result of 20 years research

TAWAU: Sabah will commercialise two new varieties of fruit, avocado variety (QAV 3) and tarap (a native to Borneo) variety (QTRP 1), as a result of research carried out at the Bukit Quoin Agricultural Research Station here over the past 20 years.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jeffery Kitingan said the production of the varieties had a good impact on development of the state's agriculture, including giving more options to agricultural operators towards diversifying the production of commercial and quality plant products in Sabah.

“Both of these varieties can be cultivated commercially and mature faster; among the special features of QAV 3 include producing fruit as early as two years, and being able to produce 10 to 15 tonnes of fruit per year and the market price can reach RM20 per kilogramme, and taste delicious.

“As for QTRP 1, a healthy tarap tree will start producing fruit after four to five years of planting, and one tarap tree can produce up to 100 fruits, which are bigger, tasty and the market price can reach RM25 to RM30 a piece,” he said.

Jeffrey, who is also the state Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, said this when speaking at the 65th anniversary celebration of the Bukit Quoin Agricultural Research Station, and the launch of the QAV 3 and QTRP 1 varieties here today.

Jeffery also hopes that the state Department of Agriculture, through the Research and Innovation Division, will continue to strive to produce various new varieties, which can help the farming community in this state to improve socio-economic status.

Meanwhile, he said, Sabah recorded 478,154,032 metric tonnes of exports of various crops, with a value of RM 22.2 billion, last year.

“Although the self-sufficiency level (SSL) for vegetables in Sabah only reached 86 per cent, which is 41,490 tonnes of local production, we also exported 943.44 tonnes of vegetables worth RM3.72 million to Brunei Darussalam last year.

“While the SSL for local fruits is 117 per cent, with a production of 123,132 tonnes, and Sabah is able to export as much as 22,105 tonnes, worth RM52.05 million. Of that amount Sabah's banana exports dominate the fruit market to the Peninsula and Brunei, amounting to 20,258.4 tonnes (91.6 per cent), worth RM42.06 million,” he added.

During the press conference, he also said that the agricultural research station areas in the state could potentially be turned into eco-tourism destinations.-Bernama