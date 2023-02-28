Sabah to have two new GOF battalions: IGP

KOTA KINABALU: Two new battalions of the General Operations Force (GOF) will be set up in Sabah, namely Battalion 21 Keningau and Battalion 22 Kunak, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

He said this would increase the number of battalions in Sabah to seven.

The existing five are Battalion 14 Tawau, Battalion 15 Sandakan, Battalion 16 Kinarut, Battalion 17 Lahad Datu, and Battalion 20 Beluran.

He said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) was now actively setting up another GOF post, the Pangalungan post in Nabawan, to strengthen border controls.

“I am confident that with the additional post and battalions, we can further improve security, particularly in the border area, to curb the entry of illegal immigrants and cross-border crimes,“ he said in his speech at the official opening of the Sabah police contingent headquarters (IPK) complex by Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin here today.

Commenting on the Sabah IPK project, Acryl Sani said the Administration Blocks A and B were developed at a cost of RM90.3 million.

“The developer, Pembinaan BLT Sdn Bhd, started work on July 16, 2007 and it was fully completed on January 16, 2013.

“By July 13, 2013, this complex was fully operational. In addition to the administrative buildings of Blocks A and B, this new IPK complex also has a central lock-up, communication workshop, guard station, 17 units of Class C quarters and 60 units of Class D quarters,“ he said.

He believes that the Sabah IPK staff are capable of performing the tasks assigned to them to the best of their ability, and reminded them to improve their professionalism and efforts to bring PDRM to the forefront of excellence. -Bernama