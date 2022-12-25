Sabah to table motion on gas supply control at special sitting Jan 10: Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government will table a motion on the transfer of the regulatory power for gas supply to the state from the federal government, at a special sitting of the State Legislative Assembly on Jan 10.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor (pix) said that the matter had been fought for by the state leaders for a long time, and described the move as significant in realising Sabah's demands based on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“I would like to thank the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim), because this is what we have been fighting for all this while, to ensure that our rights in MA63 can be fulfilled. The Unity Government led by the Prime Minister has shown readiness to hand over the rights to Sabah and Sarawak,” he said.

He said this to reporters after attending the Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) Christmas Open House, which was also attended by party president, Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili, in Likas, here today.

On Dec 21, Hajiji said that the Sabah State Legislative Assembly will convene a special sitting to approve and gazette the Sabah State Bill for gas supply.

He said that the Sabah Energy Commission will take over all regulatory power for onshore gas supply (regasification, transmission, distribution, and use of gas by private and retail licensees) in the state, with immediate effect.

Earlier on the same day, Anwar announced that the federal government agreed to transfer the power to regulate gas supply in Sabah to the state government and that the matter was agreed upon as part of the federal government’s effort to honour MA63.-Bernama