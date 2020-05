PETALING JAYA: Sabah became the latest state in the country not to implement the conditional movement control order (CMCO), which allows most businesses to resume operations beginning tomorrow (May 4).

Instead, the state will continue with its implementation of Phase 4 of the standard MCO, which ends on May 12.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (pix) said the decision was made to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and to ensure its people are not exposed to the virus.

“The state government today decided not to implement the CMCO that was announced on May 1, and will instead carry on with the Phase 4 of the MCO.

“I urge the people (of Sabah) to continue adhering to the Phase 4 MCO that is currently in force,” he said in a statement today.

On Labour Day, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that almost all businesses would be allowed to resume their operations beginning tomorrow, under strict condition.

The move, however, was not met well by many Malaysians, who raised concerns that all the hard work of the past month to contain the pandemic could be for nothing, and that this could lead to a new Covid-19 wave.

Following Muhyiddin’s announcement, Sarawak yesterday decided not to implement the CMCO until it has studied the implications it would have on the state.

This was followed swiftly by Kedah, claiming that the implementation would be postponed until a decision was made by the state’s Covid-19 special security committee meeting on Tuesday.

Selangor also later decided it wants to prevent a “crash landing”, with the state to restrict the number of businesses that would resume operations, to avoid a spike in cases.