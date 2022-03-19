Sabah Umno delegate wants infrastructure issue to be resolved

KUALA LUMPUR: At a time when other states are busy discussing connectivity, Sabah seems to be still grappling with the issue of inadequate infrastructure concerning roads, electricity supply and clean water.

This problem was raised by Putatan Umno division head Jeffrey Nor Mohammad when debating the president's policy speech at the Umno general assembly 2021 here today.

The delegate from the Land Below the Wind said although Sabah is rich in minerals like copper and gold, it is lagging far behind other states and is among the poorest in Malaysia.

“When I went for the state elections in Johor and Melaka, the issue of roads, electricity supply and clean water was no longer raised and they talked only about connectivity.

“But we in Sabah still dwell on stories concerning potholes, clean water supply and electricity rationing,” he added.

Jeffrey hoped that the government would give attention to this issue and improve infrastructure in Sabah so that the people could enjoy the same kind of development seen in other states.

“We urge the prime minister (Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob) and Rural Development Ministry to look into this issue,” he said.-Bernama