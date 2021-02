KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor is scheduled to launch the state-level Covid-19 Vaccination Programme on March 4, said State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is also the state government spokesperson for Covid-19, said the first delivery of the Covid-19 vaccine is expected to arrive in the state this Thursday (Feb 25). However, details such as the first individual to receive the vaccine shot and when it would be carried out were still in discussion.

“So far, 109 vaccine centres have been identified. The number of vaccination centres needed will be monitored from time to time by the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) at the respective district level,“ he said at a press conference here tonight.

Earlier today, Hajiji was reported as saying that the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is scheduled to arrive in Sabah this Thursday and he will be at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport here to receive it.

Masidi said the initial planning for Phase 1 of the vaccination programme only included frontline health workers from the government and private sectors, as well as essential and defence personnel such as the police, army, fire and Immigration Department.

“The Sabah government will make careful consideration on giving vaccine shots to teachers with health comorbidities and other risk factors,“ he said. — Bernama